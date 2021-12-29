Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,900 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

