The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

