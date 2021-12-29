Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,385 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

