KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 29,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,593,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,946,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,405,000.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

