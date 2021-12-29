Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 3.5%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,095,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

