Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Down 4.1%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 6,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,794,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Bank of America began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Portillos alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.