Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Down 3.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 132,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $689.50 million, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.