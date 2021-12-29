Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,750,000 after purchasing an additional 260,411 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 295.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

