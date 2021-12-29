Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

CL opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

