Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

OLPX opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

