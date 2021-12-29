Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLCLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of -154.70 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

