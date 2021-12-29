Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

