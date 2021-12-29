PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PCH opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

