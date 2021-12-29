The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $348.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.98 and a 200-day moving average of $303.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $349.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.