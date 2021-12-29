Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDDRF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

