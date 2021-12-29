Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report earnings per share of $5.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.89 and the lowest is $5.02. McKesson posted earnings of $4.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $22.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $247.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

