Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 11,856 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

