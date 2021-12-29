Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

