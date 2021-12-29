Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $747.76 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $737.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

