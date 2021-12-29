Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 347.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

