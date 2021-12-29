Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.51 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

