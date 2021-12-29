SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $45,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

