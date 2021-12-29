Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of WCN opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

