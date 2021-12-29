Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $72,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 59.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,266,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,580,000 after purchasing an additional 679,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

