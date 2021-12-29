Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

