Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

