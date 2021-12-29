Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,249,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Palomar by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,777,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of PLMR opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

