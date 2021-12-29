Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

