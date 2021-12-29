Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.46. The firm has a market cap of $264.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

