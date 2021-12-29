Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $977,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after buying an additional 230,916 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

