Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $357.44 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.53. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

