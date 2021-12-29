Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,786 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chemours were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Chemours by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

CC stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

