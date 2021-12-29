New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.89 Million Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

TMX stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

