Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.51 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $41,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

IAC stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.55.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

