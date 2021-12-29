Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MEDP opened at $218.30 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,297 shares of company stock worth $61,941,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Medpace by 124.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Medpace by 13.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

