Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $89.44 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.017 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

