Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

