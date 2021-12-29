Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Electric Power by 92.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 475.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

AEP stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

