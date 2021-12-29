Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

