Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $297.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

