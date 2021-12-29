iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Trimmed by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.07. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

