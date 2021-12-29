UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 7.1% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.25. 29,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,944,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $773.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.55.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

