OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,985,563 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.77.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
