OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,985,563 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

