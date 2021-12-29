Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 25,485 shares.The stock last traded at $13.71 and had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of analysts have commented on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inventiva by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

