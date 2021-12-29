Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $13.29

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.02. Uniti Group shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 3,983 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Uniti Group by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,270 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,540,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.