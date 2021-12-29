Financial Survey: Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) vs. Its Competitors

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ACUR) is one of 911 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Acura Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $3.57 million -$1.21 million -17.00 Acura Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.69 billion $121.15 million 0.41

Acura Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acura Pharmaceuticals. Acura Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acura Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acura Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5271 19457 41854 799 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.37%. Given Acura Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acura Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals -51.27% N/A -66.19% Acura Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acura Pharmaceuticals peers beat Acura Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

