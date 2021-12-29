AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,964 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

