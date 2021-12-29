Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.