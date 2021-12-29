Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,780 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $108.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

