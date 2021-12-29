Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,922 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

